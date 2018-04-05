OTTAWA, ON-North Island-Powell River’s MP can add another accomplishment to her resume.

Rachel Blaney has been appointed a counsellor on the executive of the Canadian NATO Parliamentary Association.

Elected officials from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization countries get together to discuss issues at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. Blaney says she’s looking forward to it:

She says there’s one issue in particular she’d like to address:

Blaney will be taking part in the Assembly meeting in Poland in May. The Assembly’s work deals with social, cultural, political and economic questions, as well as military matters.