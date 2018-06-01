It was a choppy day on Bay Street, which ended with Canada’s main stock market closing slightly lower.

The TSX went back and forth all day as losses in the heavyweight financial sector help offset gains in plenty of other areas, including energy, materials, and industrials. The TSX closed at 16,043, down 17 points.

On Wall Street it was a different story as American markets got a boost from positive numbers on the jobs front in the United States. Unemployment fell to 3.8 per cent last month. The Dow Jones ended up finishing 219 points higher, at 24,635.

At press time oil is down $1.43 to $65.61 U.S. per barrel, gold is down $7.10 to $1297.60 an ounce, and the loonie is down less than a tenth of a cent to 77.11 cents U.S.