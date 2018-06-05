A new swimming program is being offered at the Powell River Rec Complex. Contributed photo.

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Adults looking to learn to swim, dive and flourish in the water can now do so thanks to a program being offered at the local rec complex.

The adult swim course has been developed locally, using Red Cross swim instruction measures to help beginners learn the basics.

“This program is for adults who are nervous around the water, and nervous to kind of lift their feet up off the bottom,” said Head Lifeguard at the Powell River Recreation Complex, Melissa Furlotte.

“We’re just going to be teaching them some basic water safety skills to make them feel a little bit more comfortable in the water.”

Furlotte said they have hosted adult lessons before, but this specific program is new to the region. She noted that the program is “mostly for adults”, but anyone as young as 16 can sign up.

“Powell River is surrounded by water, so the message behind this course would be just getting people to feel safe in the water so they can have fun with their kids, grandkids and friends, and just opening up a new door into swimming,” she said.

The adult water safety course will take place over three Tuesday evenings this month. The first is June 12th, with the second and third taking place June 19th and 26th, respectively. The courses run from 6:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Interested parties can call the recreation complex at (604) 485-2891 or visit in person to sign up for the new swim program.