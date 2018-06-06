POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Local police in Powell River are looking into the theft of an assortment of items from a vehicle.

Constable Ron Palmquist stated in a release that on Tuesday, June 5, the detachment received a report of a theft from a black Ford F-250. The vehicle had been parked at Westview Ford over the weekend.

Palmquist said that an unknown individual or individuals had forced their way into the pickup and took multiple items from inside the truck.

He said the estimated cost of the stolen items ranges upwards of $2000.

Items include:

• Power tools

• A socket set

• A power laser level

• 2 spanners

• 2 drills

• A power light

• A cordless screw driver

• A sabre saw

• A GPS unit

• A 12volt compressor

• Binoculars

• 50 CDs

• Prospecting supplies

• A garret 400i metal detector listed at $450 with accessories worth $750

Palmquist noted that most of the tools are Mastercraft or Rona brand.

Anyone with further details is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255.

In another case from Palmquist’s report, the RCMP received a report of mischief to a blue Ford f-350 pickup on June 4.

The vehicle had been parked at the Mowat Bay parking lot. Palmquist said that an unknown person had pulled out the vehicles trailer rope.

The rope was then wrapped around the pickup and the trailer that was attached to the pickup.

Between May 30 and June 6, the Powell River RCMP responded to 118 calls for service.

Some of these calls included three cases of impaired driving, eight thefts, two incidents of mischief and two assaults.