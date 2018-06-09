Members of the Powell River Sports Hall of Fame committee. Photo courtesy City of Powell River.

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The regional Sports Hall of Fame is taking shape.

Nominations are now open for potential inductees, and the city has appointed a hall of fame committee.

Members include city councillor Jim Palm (who also serves as chair of the committee), vice-chair Lisanne English, councillor CaroleAnn Leishman, Powell River Regional District chair Patrick Brabazon, Larry Louie of the Tla’amin Nation.

Other members from the community include David Brindle, Tony Rice, Ray Dube, Tod English, Paul Liknes, Roger Pagani and Rick Hopper.

Rounding out the group is Powell River city staff support from Ray Boogaards (Director of Parks, Recreation and Culture) and Nyla Ross.

People nominating potential inductees have until September 28, 2018 to submit their choices.

“We know there are going to be surprises. We really want the

public to get involved in this,” said Jim Palm in a city-issued release.

“The criteria for the first go-around, similar to what Nanaimo did, is that anyone who represented Powell River and went on to represent Canada on the national or international stage, is eligible. We are hoping in this inaugural installation to recognize no more than 10 to 12 individuals, teams, pioneers or builders. Those are the four categories that will be eligible for selection to the Sports Hall of Fame.”

The Hall of Fame will be housed in the Powell River Recreation Complex, and the first annual banquet, where the first inductees will be announced, is scheduled for June 15, 2019.

Nomination forms can be found via the City of Powell River’s website.