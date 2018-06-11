CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C – The video of man riding a shopping cart down the Dogwood hill went viral over the weekend, and the resident who captured it would like to find him.

The video, taken by Campbell River resident Kiley Panziera, shows an unknown male masterfully cruising down the steep hill in a 16 second shot.

Panziera said it’s been a wild couple days since she posted the video, which gained over 100,000 views since it went up.

Besides the internet fame from views, Panziera was even contacted by a social media firm looking to buy rights to the video.

Panziera said if she did see any money from it, she’d like to find the man and give him a present.

“I would like to go and buy him something. I don’t want to really benefit from it, I’d like to show him some gratitude,” said Panziera.

“He’s the superstar, not me.”

As of this publication, the Campbell River cart cruiser has yet to be found.