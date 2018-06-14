VICTORIA, B.C- The provincial government is giving some help to the oyster industry.

According to a news release issued on Thursday, oyster farmers in British Columbia will now be able to access a fund meant to support them in re-seeding efforts this year.

The fund, which holds $1.3 million in total, is meant to assist in re-seeding, support a study of norovirus pathogen movement through Baynes Sound, and start research for the possible development of an early warning system for pathogen transfer.

““Oyster growers in our province work hard to support their families in coastal communities,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture,” in the release.

“Right now, they need our help, and the BC Oyster Recovery Fund will provide key supports for the sector to address the recent challenges they have faced, and will increase consumer confidence in our amazing oysters.”

Sales of oysters in British Columbia make up more than half of the aquaculture industry’s value and generate around $30 million in wholesale value, according to the province.