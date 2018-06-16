OCEANSIDE, B.C- The RCMP are asking the public for help in finding a Isaiah Kamron Taylor, 15 year old from Oceanside.

According to the BC RCMP website, Taylor has been in contact off and on by way of texting and is believed to possibly be in the Qualicum Beach, Tofino or Victoria area.

Taylor is described as Caucasian, 5’7″, brown hair, blue eyes, wears glasses and usually wears a hat.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Isaiah Taylor is asked to contact the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. (8477)