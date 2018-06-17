POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The Canadian Cancer Society is offering some safety tips in light of the hot weather across the region.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, with temperatures reaching the high 20’s to 30’s.

Manager of Cancer Control with the Canadian Cancer Society, Stacey Berisavac said a common misconception is that higher SPF lotion will give you more protection from the sun.

“An SPF of 60 to 100 isn’t going to protect you more than a 30. It’s really about the application process,” she said.

“It’s making sure that you’ve covered all of your skin adequately. Sometimes the spray can be deceiving because half of the spray is going in the air. You want to spray it and run it in on the skin.”

She noted that places people tend to forget to apply lotion is on the back of the neck and behind the ears. She added that skin cancer is a serious risk, and the most common cancer in Canada.

“It’s highly preventable,” she said.

“Cover up, seek shade, wear your sunglasses, wear a hat and wear some sunscreen.”

Berisavac said it’s also very important to stay hydrated in hot conditions.

-With files from Sharon Vanhouwe