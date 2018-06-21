The Orca Bus provides services for parents and their children. Photo courtesy Beth Zroback.

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The votes came in, but Powell River’s Orca Bus didn’t get enough to come out on top in BCAA’s Play Here competition.

The mobile learning space was in the running to win funds for upgrades in the provincial challenge.

Voting closed on June 17th, and the winners have since been announced.

Cache Creek Elementary School, École North Oyster School in Cedar and the Mackenzie Recreation Centre/John Dahl Park were all declared winners.

Each of those spaces will receive upgrades worth up to $100,000.

The Orca Bus helps educate youth in the Powell River area, including Texada Island, Lund and Saltery Bay.

It’s a partnership between the United Way, Success by 6 and School District 47.

More details about the Orca Bus can be found at successby6powellriver.ca.