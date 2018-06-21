VICTORIA, B.C. – Today is National Indigenous Peoples Day.

It’s a way to celebrate the culture and heritage of First Nations and Indigenous communities across Canada.

The day was first created in 1996 under the name National Aboriginal Day.

On June 21, 2017, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the renaming of the event to National Indigenous Peoples Day.

It’s part of the Celebrate Canada program, which also includes Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day (June 24), Canadian Multiculturalism Day (June 27) and Canada Day (July 1).

Further information can be found via the Government of Canada’s website.

Photo caption: National Indigenous Peoples Day is being celebrated on June 21, 2018. Photo courtesy the K’omoks First Nation on Facebook.