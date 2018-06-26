BC Ferries is adjusting sailings between Powell River and Texada Island. Photo sourced from Google Maps.

Story by Troy Landreville, MyPowellRiverNow.com

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – With the anticipated busy summer season upon us, BC Ferries is ramping up its sailings between Powell River and Texada Island.

Starting Wednesday, June 27, the Powell River-Texada Island route is dropping its 9:35 a.m. departure and replacing it with departures from Powell River at 8:35 a.m. and 10:20 a.m.

However, 10:20 a.m. sailing from Powell River to Texada Island isn’t in effect on Wednesdays.

And effective June 27 to Sept. 3, BC Ferries is adding a weekday departure from Powell River from Monday to Friday at 1:50 p.m.

As well, the regular 10:40 a.m. sailing will be departing 20 minutes earlier, at 10:20 a.m., starting June 27.

This is in response to peak season demands, says BC Ferries.