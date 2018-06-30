COURTENAY, B.C. – High spring temperatures hit Mount Washington, and the alpine resort said the summer season has come early on the mountain.

According to a notice from the resort, the bike park trails are exposed, and some early-season bike tuning has been underway.

“This year we fired up the machines early and have been busy reshaping and building new trails,” said Paula Moore, Trail Crew Supervisor, in the release.

“With the extra time Mother Nature has given us, it has been exciting to witness the improvements in the trail system including the completion of a new black diamond flow trail, Lower Time Warp, and an overhaul to both the Monster-to-Hawk connector trail and our beginner trail, Greenline.”

The resort has also announced the reopening of the Monster Mile trail on weekends, starting in early August.

“The Monster Mile is a steep and challenging trail. It is known throughout the industry and was selected last year as the course for the B.C Provincial Cup Finals,” said Director of Sports, Mike Manara.

He noted that a total of 13 trails are going to be opening on July 6th. These include fun beginner trails and flowy, intermediate trails.

The Eagle Express is also now spinning for scenic chairlift rides. For more details on the summer season at Mount Washington, visit the alpine resort’s official website via this link.

Photo caption: It’s going to be an early start to the summer season for Mount Washington. Photo by Dave Silver, courtesy Mount Washington.