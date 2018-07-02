LAS VEGAS, NV – A former member of the BCHL’s Powell River Kings will be suiting up for an NHL squad next season.

Forward Daniel Carr was one of 68 players to sign deals during the first day of NHL free agency on July 1st.

Carr inked a one-year, $750,000 deal with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Over the past four campaigns, Carr has played in the Montreal Canadiens organization, at both the NHL and AHL levels.

On his first ever NHL shift in December 2015, Carr scored (on his first ever shot) in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

As of July 2nd, former Kings players Mat Bodie and Sean Maguire are unrestricted free agents in the NHL.

Photo caption: Daniel Carr has signed with the Vegas Golden Knights. Photo courtesy Alex Rawnsley.