POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Recycling used materials like oil and anti-freeze has been made a lot easier for Powell River residents.

The BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA) has provided infrastructure grants to recycling centres across the province, including in Powell River.

Sunshine Disposal and Recycling serves as the facility for Powell River. It’s located at 4484 Franklin Avenue.

“Our mandate at the BC Used Oil Management Association is to support the collection and recycling of oil and anti-freeze, and oil filters and containers across British Columbia,” said David Lawes, the Executive Director of the BCUOMA.

“We’re really excited with the development in Powell River. We had some challenges there with making sure we had a facility that provided really good consumer access.”

He noted that upgrades at the facility include a modified container with a double-vault tank inside, new signage to help customers recycle properly.

“The best thing about it, I think, is that it’s free for consumers to access,” he said.

Staff at the facility will show users where exactly to dispose of their items.

The BCUOMA also has a summer ambassadors program.

“They (ambassadors) travel the province to recycling centres, and to community events, spreading the message about how easy it is to recycle oil and anti-freeze,” Lawes explained.

For more on the BCUOMA, visit its official website.