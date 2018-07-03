COWICHAN VALLEY, B.C. – Vancouver Island’s Cowichan Valley marks the starting point for the annual BC Bike Race.

The event is in its 12th year, and sees 36 countries represented with close to 700 riders involved. It covers portions of the island, Sunshine Coast and the Mainland.

Day one begins in the Cowichan Valley on July 7th, when racers will get on their bikes to start the epic journey.

Day two will see riders start in Cumberland in the Comox Valley, and make their way over to Powell River, before racing through Earls Cove to Sechelt.

The race closes out in Whistler, with the final big leg in Squamish.

The event features teams of two, or solo riders, with racers covering an average of 50 kilometres per day and three to six hours of ride time per day.

A full rundown of the race legs can be found via the BC Bike Race website at bcbikerace.com.

Photo caption: The BC Bike Race is on from July 6-13, 2018.