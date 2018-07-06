Investors shook off worries about a global trade war, at least for today.

North American markets started off lower as the U.S. officially slapped China with another round of tariffs on $34 billion worth of goods at midnight. The markets rebounded though on the back of strong jobs data in both Canada and the United States.

The TSX closed the day at 16,371, up 105 points, while the Dow Jones was up 99 points, closing at 24,456. Financials led the charge on Bay Street, though there were gains across its 10 main sectors.

At press time, oil is up 88 cents to $73.82 U.S. per barrel, gold is down $2.90 to $1255.90 an ounce, and the loonie is up a quarter of a cent to 76.32 cents U.S.