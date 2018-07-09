It was a big day on Wall Street while Bay Street got a lift as well.

In Toronto, Canada’s main stock market was higher on the back of industrial shares with railways leading the charge.The TSX closed the day at 16,452, up 80 points.

In New York the Dow Jones got a 320 point boost, closing at 24,776. The gains were fueled by financial shares as some of the United States’ biggest banks will be releasing earnings reports later this week and investors are clearly expecting some good numbers.

At press time oil is up 20 cents to $74.00 U.S. per barrel, gold is up $2.80 to $1258.60 an ounce, and the loonie is down a fifth of a cent to 76.23 cents U.S.