Markets on both sides of the border in North America are getting a boost today.

The TSX is gaining for a third straight day, up 53 points to 16,505 and the Dow is up 154 points to 24,930 thanks to an earnings jump in Pepsico and boosted energy stocks. As big business earnings reports roll out this week, investors are expected to mostly ignore the growing trade war concern between US and China.

Traders will also be watching financial stocks on Bay Street when the Bank of Canada makes its decision on the current interest rate. The majority of analysts predict the BoC will be raising the rate by a quarter of a per cent to 1.5.

Ahead of that decision, the Loonie is slumping to 76.16 cents US.

Oil is growing slightly to 73.96 a barrel.