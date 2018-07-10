POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Two forestry companies on the Sunshine Coast are being examined by the BC Forest Practices Board this week.

The subject businesses are A&A Trading Ltd. and Terminal Forest Products Ltd. The audit area is located near Sechelt and Powell River.

Auditors are examining whether harvesting, roads, silviculture, fire protection and associated planning carried out by A&A and Terminal between July 1st, 2016 and July 13, 2018 met the requirements of the Forest and Range Practices Act and the Wildfire Act.

Director of Audits with the BC Forest Practices Board, Chris Mosher, said the audit is not based on past performances. Instead, it’s part of their mandate to look at various forest licenses across the province.

“We call them a full scope compliance audit,” he said.

“We’re looking at everything from operational planning, through road construction, big bridge construction, harvesting operations, to replanting and protections dealing with the Wildfire Act.”

Once the audit is completed, a report will be prepared and any party that may be adversely affected by the audit findings will have a chance to respond.

Following that, the board’s final report and recommendations will be released to the government and to the public.