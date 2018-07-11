POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The Cops for Cancer golf tournament is right around the corner.

The 4th annual event is set to take place at Myrtle Point Golf Club on July 22, 2018.

The tournament is a shotgun start at 1:00 p.m., which includes the opportunity for many different prizes. It also includes two chances to win $10,000 for a hole in one.

A new vehicle from Massullo Motors is another prize up for grabs, plus a trip for two to Mexico from Powell River Cruise and Travel.

The Cops for Cancer initiative helps send kids battling cancer to Camp Goodtimes. Cops for Cancer includes the annual Tour de Coast bike ride.

Registration for the golf tournament is $100 for non-members at the club, and $70 for members. This includes green fees and a dinner.

Registration can be done by contacting Myrtle Point Golf Club at (604) 487-4653 by July 18, 2018.