CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C- High demand has forced the hand of NIC.

In a press release, North Island College announced that they are accepting applications for a second intake of students into the Electrical Foundation program this fall.

“This is an opportunity for another 16 students to start their electrical career and begin their path to becoming fully ticketed electricians,” said Chris Udy, NIC director of Trades & Technical programs.

“The first intake filled quickly to meet the high demand.”

NIC said the foundation program is the first step to entering the industry. Students graduate with applied skills, theoretical knowledge and technical training credit toward their Red Seal designation.

“Our goal is to be proactive in serving our trades students and industry’s needs by offering additional seats when needed to address demand,” said Udy.

NIC also offers four levels of electrician apprenticeship training throughout the year so students can proceed through each level on Vancouver Island.

Seats are also available for September starts in:

Aircraft Structures Technician (Campbell River campus)

Automotive Service Technician (Port Alberni)

Joinery / Cabinetmaking (Port Alberni)

Welding (Campbell River and Port Alberni)

For more information, visit https://www.nic.bc.ca/.