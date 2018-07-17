Image courtesy the Powell River Regional Emergency Program on Twitter.

SAVARY ISLAND, B.C. – No fires are allows on Savary Island.

A notice from the Powell River Regional Emergency Program stated that as of noon today, July 17th, all fires are prohibited on Savary Island.

This includes campfires and other outdoor fires.

“This fire restriction bans all activities that may cause sparks, embers or excessive heat. All chain saws and lawn mowers are prohibited,” the notice read.

“You are allowed to BBQ with propane or charcoal briquettes, and have an indoor fireplace fire. Dispose of cigarette butts in a safe manner.”

The notice stated that violating the prohibition could result in a maximum fine of $500.