POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The British Columbia Hockey League’s (BCHL) newest leader is coming to the home of the Kings.

League Commissioner Chris Hebb will be visiting Powell River on Thursday, July 19th to tour the Powell River Kings’ facilities and meet with team staff.

He will be at Hap Parker Arena throughout the day.

Hebb is a former senior executive with two of the biggest sports and entertainment companies in Canada: Orca Bay Sports and Entertainment (OBSE) in Vancouver and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) in Toronto.

In the past, Hebb has worked with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC and Toronto Marlies. He also spent 11 years with OBSE, the owners of the Vancouver Canucks, the Vancouver Grizzlies and General Motors Place.

He launched the Canucks website and was part of the first-ever online streaming of an NHL game.

Hebb succeeds John Grisdale as BCHL Commissioner. Grisdale served in the role from 2003 to 2018.