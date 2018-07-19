It was a good day on Bay Street, but not so much on Wall Street.

The TSX closed the day at 16,543, up 65 points. Enbridge, Aurora Cannabis, and Bombardier shares saw the most movement of the day while TransCanada closed up more than five per cent.

On Wall Street, it was a different story as fears over global trade disputes crept their way back into investors’ heads and the strong earnings seasons we were having took a turn the other way. The Dow Jones finished the session down 134 points, at 25,064.

At press time oil is up 30 cents to $68.05 U.S. per barrel, gold is down $5.20 to $1,222.70 an ounce, and the loonie is down nearly three-quarters of a cent to 75.39 cents U.S.