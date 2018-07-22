COWICHAN VALLEY, B.C. – Five Powell River athletes travelled to Vancouver Island for this weekend’s 2018 BC Summer Games.

Stan Vishek was part of the bronze winning boys 4 x 400 metre relay athletics team. The squad finished with a time of 3:41.74.

Vishek also competed in the boys’ 200-metre event, finishing in 16th, and the 300-metre race, landing in fifth.

Brooklyn Vanderkemp competed with the girls’ 4 x 400 metre relay team, finishing in fourth with a time of 4:24.36.

She also finished in fourth in the girls’ 80-metre hurdles, and sixth in the 300-metre hurdles.

Haedyn Drosdovech finished in fourth with the boys’ 4 x 100-metre relay time, with a final time of 47.00.

Drosdovech also placed fourth in the boys’ triple jump athletics event, 11th in the boys’ 200-metre and 14th in the boys’ 100-metre.

Russell Bruckshaw placed sixth in the boys’ triple jump, and ninth in the boys’ long jump. Cole Baron suited up for the region’s boys’ five-on-five basketball team.

A full list of results, as they’re updated, are available via the BC Summer Games website at www.bcgames.org (local results under ‘Zone 6’).