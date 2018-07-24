Story by Sharon Vanhouwe, Vista Radio

VICTORIA, B.C. – If the term “heat warning” is new to you, that’s because it is a relatively new designation for Environment Canada as well.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist said Environment Canada started using the term in some parts of the country last year with advice from the Centre for Disease Control, who documented increased visits to emergency rooms, deaths, and sicknesses during prolonged periods of high temperatures.

The region is currently under a heat warning that Lundquist said is expected to last until next week.

“This is the most typical time of year for this to happen,” he said.

“What is unusual to me is that it seems like this is a really long period with temperatures near thirty degrees.”

Lundquist said there won’t be much relief from the heat overnight either.

He said it’s a good idea to take precautions and look out for those most vulnerable, include seniors, children, infants and people with chronic respiratory conditions.