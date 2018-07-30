POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Due to the hot and dry weather conditions, the City of Powell River will be implementing stage two water restrictions, effective Tuesday, July 31st.

For lawn and garden sprinkling, both residential and non-residential, including flower and vegetable gardens, shrubs and trees, and decorative planters, only one hose can be used at a time.

Properties with odd-numbered addresses can water between 12:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. on odd numbered calendar days.

Properties with even-numbered addresses can water between those times on even-numbered calendar days.

The City said that underground-sprinkling systems can be used during those times.

In terms of pressure washing and outdoor surface washing (private – non-commercial), outdoor washing can be done for health and safety purposes only, or to prepare a surface for painting or similar treatment.

Washing for aesthetic purposes is prohibited.

Private car and vehicle washing can be done with one hose equipped with a spring-loaded shut off.

More details can be found through the City of Powell River’s website.