Story by Troy Landreville, MyPowellRiverNow.com

VICTORIA, B.C. – A smoky skies bulletin is still in place for the east coast of Vancouver Island, including the Comox Valley, Campbell River, and Powell River.

However, the bulletin that was continued for the province on Monday has been amended due to a change in weather patterns.

The ridge of high pressure that has been dominant over B.C. has moved to the east, and marine air is now flowing onto the West Coast of Vancouver Island resulting in cleaner air for that area.

But large-scale smoke from distant wildfires in addition to effects from local wildfires, continues to impact much of the province.

As a result the smoky skies bulletin will continue for all areas of the province except for the West Coast of Vancouver Island.

About smoky skies bulletins

This bulletin advises the public about the rapidly changing nature of wildfire smoke.

It is issued when areas of the province are being impacted or have reasonable potential to be impacted by wildfire smoke within 24 to 48 hours.

These bulletins are based on available pollutant concentrations information, satellite information, and smoke forecast models and visual observations, and are not intended to manage local emission sources.