POWELL RIVER, B.C- School wasn’t out for thieves in Powell River.

According to a press release from the PR RCMP, police were called to Brooks Secondary School on July 29th after a report of a break and enter.

When RCMP arrived at the scene, they were directed to a portable that had contained mountain bikes and accessories.

Items that were stolen included 12 Giant Talon bikes, a Giant Cyclotron bike trainer, two bike repair stands, two bike mechanic repair stations and an assortment of clothing and gear.

According to the release, police determined the items were stolen sometime between June 21st and July 8th. RCMP estimated the value of the items was approximately $15,000.00

Anyone that has any information the theft are asked to please contact the Powell River RCMP, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).