As predicted North American markets are in the red weighted by trade war concerns.

The TSX is down 41 points to 16,335 and across the border the Dow is dipping 140 points to 25,193. This comes as China and the US face off in another escalation of the ongoing trade war. This time the Trump Administration is threatening to increase tariffs on Chinese imports from 10 to 25 per cent.

The Loonie is flat at 76.84 cents US.