Bay Street is being held back by trade war concerns at the end of the trade week.

The TSX is down slightly to 16,408, boosted by the energy and tech sectors, but still weighted heavily overall by trade war concerns.

The Dow is brushing past those worries as it continues to gain strength from Apple’s trillion dollar mark yesterday, up 63 points to 25,389 this morning. Crude was gaining this morning, but is down slightly now to 68.71 a barrel. The volatility comes as investors continue to chew on crude stock data coming out of the US.

Meanwhile, newly released Stats Can data shows a 4.1 per cent increase in exports helped shrink trade deficit in Canada in June.

The Loonie is pushing above 77 cents US following the release of the report.