MoneySense has released its list of best places to live in Canada for 2018. Photo courtesy moneysense.ca.

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Financial website MoneySense has released its list of the best places to live in Canada for 2018.

In British Columbia, Powell River cracked the top 50, being listed as the 48th best place to live in the province.

The list factors in items like wealth and economy, demographics, home affordability, taxes, transit services, weather and crime rates.

Finishing just above Powell River was the town of Comox, on Vancouver Island.

Campbell River placed 52nd, and Courtenay landed in the 53rd slot. Fort St. John was listed at number one for best places to live in B.C., with Vancouver ranked at 7th.

For all of Canada, Oakville (Ontario) was named the best place to live for 2018, followed by the country’s capital of Ottawa.

The list can be viewed via MoneySense’s website.