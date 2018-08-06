Story by Sharon Vanhouwe, Vista Radio

July was hot and dry all over coastal BC and some interesting weather trends emerged last month.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Armel Castellan said another blast of hot weather is expected this week.

“Three full weeks with much higher than normal temperatures, of course it’s cooled off in the last couple of days, but what we’re looking at coming on here is temperatures to rebound and go above normal again,” he said.

“Normal this time of year here is 23 degree highs, 12-13 degree lows.”

A massive high-pressure system lurking off the coast of Oregon and California caused a weather shield in BC, resulting in the hot, dry weather in Canada.

The weather station in downtown Victoria didn’t record one drop of precipitation in the entire month and was 1.4 degrees higher than the seasonal average.