North American markets are boosted on positive corporate earnings.

The Dow is growing 175 points to 25,678, but, the TSX starting the trading week a day late is sliding 89 points to 16,331.

The Bay Street index opened higher this morning, boosted by oil prices. US crude is up to 69-20 a barrel.

The Loonie has slipped below the 77 cent mark to 76.82 cents US.

Aimia signed agreements with Air-Transat and Flair to share the Aeroplan loyalty program. These Canadian airliners follow in the steps of Porter in Toronto. The agreement is expected to take effect in 2020.

Aurora Cannabis is buying out greenhouse specialist Hot House. The deal is weighting Aurora shares by about 24 cents.