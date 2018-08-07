The work will take place from Malaspina Road to Krompocker Road. Image sourced from Google Maps.

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – A portion of Highway 101 between Powell River and Lund will be widened and resurfaced this week.

The construction work will take place from Krompocker Road to Malaspina Road, a one-kilometre stretch along the Sunshine Coast.

Improvements will include resurfacing, alignment upgrades, drainage improvements and newly widened paved shoulders.

The road is set to be widened by 1.5 metres. According to a provincial release, this will help make the road more usable for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians.

Contractor B.A. Blacktop Ltd. of North Vancouver is doing the work, which begins this week and is expected to be completed in the fall.

Total project costs are estimated at $2.6 million.

Drivers are advised of single-lane, alternating traffic and delays of up to 30 minutes Mondays through Saturdays while construction is underway.