LUND, B.C. – Fire crews have contained a small wildfire at the Okoeover Arm Provincial Park in the Lund area.

The Coastal Fire Centre (CFC) said the flames were discovered Monday, August 6th.

It’s now considered “100 per cent contained”. This means that it’s not expected to spread any further, according to the CFC.

Fire Information Officer Natasha Broznitski said the fire is small, listed at about 0.2 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service has three firefighters and a helicopter on site controlling the situation.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.