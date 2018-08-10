VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C- Access to timber lands is going to be reduced tomorrow.

According to a notice from Island Timberlands, all areas of the company’s private forest lands are being closed as of Saturday, August 11.

“A high level of wildfire activity throughout the province, in combination with a forecast for ongoing hot and dry weather conditions, have resulted in wildfire danger ratings that are high-to-extreme on Vancouver Island,” read a press release from the company.

“To ensure public safety and the protection of the forest, all unauthorized access to Island Timberlands forest land is prohibited. Please respect signs and gates.”

A table of all closed gates can be found here:

To report a wildfire, dial 5555 on a cell phone or 1 800 663-5555 toll free.

IMAGE CAPTION: A file photo of logged land near the north side of Comox Lake on August 6th, 2018. Photo by James Wood/98.9 The Goat/Vista Radio