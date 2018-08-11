LITTLE RIVER, B.C- A police investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found along a beach in the Comox Valley.

According to police, the body was found in the early afternoon. Residents of the area told MyComoxValleyNow.com that police tape had not been present by at least 12:00 a.m.

Police were on-scene at the beach off of houses along Denny Road, and took the body off the beach just before 7:20 p.m.

Police tape closed off the beach at the bottom of Little River Road while officers were present, and they cleared out of the area by 7:30 p.m.

The provincial coroner’s service has been consulted on what was found, but a coroner was not at the scene.

According to the Comox Valley RCMP, the body was found around 4:30 p.m. The circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation, and the police are working with the provincial coroner’s service.

Anyone with any information should call the Comox Valley detachment at (250) 338-1321 and refer to file 2018-11293.