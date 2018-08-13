CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – A Powell River pipe band travelled to Vancouver Island this weekend.

The Clansman Pipe Band competed at the Campbell River Legion Highland Gathering on August 11th.

According to a post from the band, the troupe put on a strong performance, but was edged out of the top placements. However, individual competitors from Powell River fared well.

The individual local competitors results are as follows:

Steffan Di Villiers came first in the Grade Four 2/4 March and the Grade Four 6/8 March.

Myrna Carty finished in first in the Grade Five Slow Air, and second in the Grade Five 2/4 March.

A quartet from the band competed and the band took part in the “Celts Have Talent” competition.

The band said it was a wonderful experience and everyone had a really good time.