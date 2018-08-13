CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – A Powell River pipe band travelled to Vancouver Island this weekend.

The Clansman Pipe Band competed at the Campbell River Legion Highland Gathering on August 11th.

Myrna Carty’s trophy from this weekend’s competition. Photo courtesy Myrna Carty.

According to a post from the band, the troupe put on a strong performance, but was edged out of the top placements. However, individual competitors from Powell River fared well.

The individual local competitors results are as follows:

Steffan Di Villiers came first in the Grade Four 2/4 March and the Grade Four 6/8 March.

Myrna Carty finished in first in the Grade Five Slow Air, and second in the Grade Five 2/4 March.

A quartet from the band competed and the band took part in the “Celts Have Talent” competition.

The band said it was a wonderful experience and everyone had a really good time.