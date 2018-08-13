POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The Powell River Kings are gearing up for their 30th anniversary season playing in the BCHL.

The team’s main camp starts on August 20th at the Hap Parker Arena. The camp will feature two weeks of on-ice practices, as well as four exhibition games on Vancouver Island.

All ice sessions are free and open to the public. Daily ice times are listed for, excluding Aug. 24th and Aug. 28th, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Exhibition games are as follows:

-Friday, August 24th at Alberni Valley

-Saturday, August 25th at Cowichan Valley

-Sunday, August 26th at Nanaimo

-Sunday, September 2nd vs. Nanaimo (in Comox)

The Powell River Kings will kick off the regular season on September 8th at Hap Parker Arena against the Victoria Grizzlies.