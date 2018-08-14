POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The Powell River Villa soccer team has announced some changes ahead of the 2018-2019 Vancouver Island Soccer League (VISL) season.

The team will be playing its home games on Saturdays, starting September 8th, 2018. According to a notice from the club, the decision was made with league approval.

The club’s committee is looking to increase revenue and boost off of the momentum from last season’s success.

“It is hoped that this will encourage more people to visit the clubhouse post-game with a view of providing beer and burgers occasionally,” read the team announcement.

“In addition to this, visiting teams have expressed an interest in staying over after games, which should not only boost sales at the clubhouse, but be of benefit to the town (Powell River) in general.”

Season tickets are now available and can be purchased for $30 from a member of the team as well as at the first game of the upcoming season.

The squad will play its first two matches at home on September 8th and 15th, followed by an away game, then two more home games.

A pre-season game is scheduled for Sunday, September 2nd at Timberlane Park in Campbell River against the Riptide Under-19 team.