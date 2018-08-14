The paddlers appeared before council on August 2, 2018. Image courtesy the City of Powell River.

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – A group of paddlers from Powell River travelled all the way to Tahiti and came back home with gold medals.

The Powell River Outrigger Canoe Society sent a crew to the World Outrigger Sprint Championship. The paddlers won gold in the masters 70-plus division, and silver in another race in the masters 70-plus division.

Sue Milligan won gold in the 70-plus singles event. Powell River also came sixth in the 60-plus category with a mainly 70-plus crew, according to a notice from the City.

The team appeared before Powell River council on Thursday, August 2nd to celebrate their victory.