A Pride flag-raising ceremony opened Pride Week in Powell River. Photo by Troy Landreville/Vista Radio

POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Pride was raised at Powell River City Hall on Monday.

Hosted by the Powell River Pride Society, the Aug. 13 Pride flag raising ceremony included members of the LGTBQ community, City of Powell River acting mayor Carole Ann Leishman and MP Rachel Blaney.

The ceremony kicked off Pride Week in Powell River and the flag will fly throughout this week.

Today from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Pride Week organizers are hosting a LGBTQ2 Garden Block Party with a barbecue.

The event is free for all ages and is being held at at Sycamore Commons (Townsite Anglican Church, 6310 Sycamore St) in Townsite.

Wear your best garden party hat or make one at the party.

Powell River Pride Week wraps up this Friday, Aug. 17 with a Drag Show at McKinney’s Pub from 9 p.m. till late.

Featuring three queens from Vancouver – Mina Mercury, Myria Le Noir, and Sienna Blaze – the show gets underway at 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door and are available at McKinney’s Pub, Townsite Brewery, and The Old Courthouse Inn.

Also Friday, a Pride information table will be set up at the Blackberry Street Party.

For more on Pride Week in Powell River, visit its Facebook page.