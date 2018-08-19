Story by Sharon Vanhouwe, Vista Radio

SUNSHINE COAST, B.C. – Fair Vote BC is hoping to see a proportional representation voting system after the fall referendum on electoral reform.

Judy Hoeppner with the local chapter on the Sunshine Coast says they want to see the legislature reflect the popular vote.

“Another way of saying that is that 39 per cent of the vote should reflect in the legislature with 39 per cent of the seats and then 39 per cent of the power,” she said.

“It should not ramp up to being 100 per cent of the power, it should be evenly distributed (and) it should be fair.”

She says the mail-in ballots will be sent out in October and until then, people can expect to see the local organization out in the public promoting their message about proportional representation.

More on Fair Vote BC can be found at www.fairvote.ca.