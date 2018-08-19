VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – British Columbians forced from their homes because of wildfires are getting a break on their electricity bills.

BC Hydro and local authorities are working to identify residential and commercial customers that will qualify for the credit on their accounts while evacuated from their homes.

The utility company will also waive the last bill for those who have lost their homes during the summer wildfire season.

More than 3,000 people have been affected by evacuation orders, and that number swells to 23,000 when factoring in everyone affected by alerts as well as orders.