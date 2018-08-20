It’s an average start to the trading week for the TSX.

The Bay Street Index is up 35 points to 16,359 as a drop in commodity prices is putting weight on the market.

The price of crude has dropped globally as investors fret over a slip in demand. The price of US crude is down to 65.19 a barrel.

On Wall Street, the Dow is growing 90 points to 25,759 on hopes for a resolution to the ongoing trade war between China and the US. An envoy from Beijing arrives in Washington tomorrow for a two-day conference.

The Loonie is flat at 76.55 cents US.