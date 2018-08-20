POWELL RIVER, B.C. – Select businesses on Marine Avenue are set to receive an upgrade in Powell River.

The City of Powell River has teamed up with Community Futures Powell River on the Business Façade Improvement Program

The initiative offers a one-time matching grant, preferred lending and design services for up to ten eligible businesses on Marine Avenue between Wharf and Alberni Streets.

PR Community Futures is accepting expressions of interest from businesses looking to take part until September 30th, 2018.

Once the final ten businesses are chosen, they will work with designs to improve the look of the businesses during the fall.

“Marine Avenue is one of our most important business corridors and an iconic part of our community. For many visitors, Marine Avenue is their first experience in and impression of our city,” said Powell River’s Senior Planner Daniella Fergusson, in a release issued by the City.

Examples of improvements include awnings, outside lighting, doors, windows and other architectural elements.

The program does not include murals, landscaping and outdoor furniture, interior improvements, or routine maintenance and structural repairs.

“Our experience shows that businesses that improve their street appeal typically increase their sales the year after improvements,” said Community Futures Powell River Executive Director Pam Krompocker.

The program includes a 50 per cent matching grant of up to $2,500 per building or project, or up to $5,000 if the building is on a street corner.

“For no charge, we will connect you with an architect to design improvements that match your budget,” said Fergusson.

More information, including application forms, can be found via the City of Powell River’s website at www.powellriver.ca.