CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C – A Campbell River convenience store is asking the community to help show support for Zeballos.

Khushwinder Singh, manager of the 7-Eleven on Dogwood Street, is collecting donations of food and money for the residents of Zeballos, who have been partially evacuated in the wake of two wildfires in the area.

Singh, who will be accepting donations today, said he’s giving a free medium size slurpee to anyone donating money for Zeballos at his store. He also encourages people to bring in, or purchase food from him to deliver to the village.

Alongside that, Singh is contributing 10% of any fresh food purchase from his establishment towards the relief fund.

“Everybody wants to help, but they need a store. I chose my store because I have food and I have traffic,” said Singh.

“I need Campbell River’s help. They don’t need to buy from here, they can bring things from home and I will make arrangements to drive it to Zeballos.”

Singh said he will be driving out to the village to bring the donations tomorrow morning.