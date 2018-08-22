POWELL RIVER, B.C. – A 37-year-old man was arrested by local police after operating a boat while intoxicated.

On August 16th, at around 4:50 p.m., police were called about a vessel near the North Harbour in Powell River. A male and female were on board the boat, described as a 22-foot runabout.

The RCMP attended the scene and found the vessel near the boat launch. The man and woman were having a domestic dispute, according to the RCMP.

When the man saw the police, he left the area. A police marine boat found the man, along with the vessel, and the 37-year-old male was arrested on scene.

In another case of impaired operation of a vehicle, police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 5700 block of Joyce Avenue on August 18th at around 10:50 p.m.

A grey 2008 Mazda 3 went off the road and collided with a hydro pole. The driver, a 36-year-old female from Powell River, suffered minor injuries.

The vehicle sustained serious damage from the crash.

Police said the female was intoxicated, and the RCMP is forwarding charges of impaired driving to crown counsel.

On August 19th, police responded to a break-and-enter at a residence on the 8600 block of Craig Road in Powell River. The incident happened at around 3:00 p.m.

The RCMP said that the residence had been broken into sometime overnight on August 17th. Items including an HP laptop were stolen from the home.

Police responded to another break-and-enter on August 20th. It happened sometime overnight at the Powell River Rona store.

Unknown suspects entered the rear compound and stole tools, including a Makita circular saw and planer, a Makita belt sander, a cordless drill, impact driver, levels, two folding saw horses, a shop vac and two roller stands.

Anyone with further details is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at (604) 485-6255, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Between August 15th and August 21st, the Powell River detachment responded to 143 calls for service. These included seven thefts, two assaults, three break-and-enters, five cases of impaired driving and six incidents of mischief.